case study

UVG Enriches Curriculum and Helps Students Learn from Anywhere

Founded in 1966, the Universidad del Valle de Guatemala (UVG) educates talented students at three different campuses – one in Guatemala City and two in rural areas. It specializes in science and technology, and has been a USAID-designated Center for Excellence in Teacher Training since 2004.

UVG partnered with Coursera to address three challenges:

  • Continue to provide high-quality educational experiences through remote learning
  • Prepare students for a competitive job market after graduation
  • Offer flexible online learning experiences for students who have trouble commuting to campus

Read the case study to learn how UVG implemented a blended model, incorporating Coursera courses and projects into for-credit courses that enable students to learn from anywhere and strengthen their job prospects.

