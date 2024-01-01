case study
UVG Enriches Curriculum and Helps Students Learn from Anywhere
Founded in 1966, the Universidad del Valle de Guatemala (UVG) educates talented students at three different campuses – one in Guatemala City and two in rural areas. It specializes in science and technology, and has been a USAID-designated Center for Excellence in Teacher Training since 2004.
UVG partnered with Coursera to address three challenges:
- Continue to provide high-quality educational experiences through remote learning
- Prepare students for a competitive job market after graduation
- Offer flexible online learning experiences for students who have trouble commuting to campus
Read the case study to learn how UVG implemented a blended model, incorporating Coursera courses and projects into for-credit courses that enable students to learn from anywhere and strengthen their job prospects.