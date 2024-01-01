Case Study
Yeditepe University adopts Coursera to help faculty evolve beyond textbook teaching
Yeditepe University is one of Turkey’s oldest and largest foundation universities. When the COVID-19 pandemic limited in-person instruction, Yeditepe became the first university in Turkey to provide Coursera access to students, faculty, administrative staff, and alumni. Through Coursera courses, students gain a truly international education that prepares them for jobs in the global economy and Coursera content became a foundation for faculty development.
By offering Coursera to students, faculty, administrative staff and alumni, Yeditepe University has seen:
- 112% utilization rate in under a year
- Students earn an international education and gain skills for the global economy
- Faculty upskilled for hybrid and online learning environments
