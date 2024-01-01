Case Study
FPT University partners with Coursera to progress goal of doubling enrollment every two years
FPT University is a private university in Vietnam and a member of FPT Group - the largest information service technology company in Vietnam. FPT partnered with Coursera to support their mission to become a global university and to scale with their goal of doubling the student population every two years. Coursera content now comprises more than 20 percent of the FPT curriculum and the university is tracking to double its current student population by 2024.
The university now drives approximately 10% of the FPT Group’s revenues and is the fastest growing unit within the organization.
By offering Coursera to its students, FPT University:
- has seen 44% increase in student population within a year
- now drives 10% of FPT Group’s revenue
- has projected to double student population by 2024
Read the full case study to learn more.