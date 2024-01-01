Case Study
How Hawai‘i Pacific University (HPU) is increasing student enrollment by leveraging Coursera Career Academy
With students and their families assessing the value of a college education in terms of employability, Hawaii Pacific University (HPU) wanted to provide students with job-relevant learning to make them more competitive in the global economy. HPU implemented Career Academy from Coursera, which provides learners with intensive training for in-demand jobs and offers students valued certifications from industry leaders, including Google, Salesforce, Meta, Intuit, and IBM. Career Academy also supports faculty by delivering the latest updates to class content in dynamic, high-demand fields. Career Academy is integrated into the HPU undergraduate business school curriculum, internship options, and the MBA program.
By offering Coursera to students and faculty, HPU has seen:
- Contribution to 90% increase in MBA enrollment
- Contribution to 10% increase in undergraduate enrollment
- 60% of faculty upskilling that delivers time and cost savings
