Success Story
Shaping the Future of Higher Education with Coursera for Campus
Leaders from prominent universities discuss the synergy between Coursera and their campus transformation goals
In today's dynamic landscape, educational institutions must adapt quickly to equip their students with the skills they need to thrive in their future careers. In this video get a glimpse of the future of higher education, where innovation meets impact, and where Coursera for Campus is at the forefront of this transformation. Our featured customers from universities across India share their inspiring stories, revealing how Coursera seamlessly integrates into their campus evolution.
Learn how Coursera for Campus has helped educational institutes:
- Empower students with in-demand skills that boost employability and job readiness.
- Augment traditional curricula and reduce faculty load by seamlessly integrating Coursera with existing curricula.
- Improve employment outcomes, which has led to increased enrollments.
- Stay updated with technological advancements by leveraging the vast array of online courses and resources.
- Accelerate industry-focused learning to prepare students for real-world challenges.
Featured Customers:
Dr Kakoli Sen
Dean & Professor-School of Business at Woxsen University
Prof (Dr) G.K. Shirude
Vice Chancellor at Sri Balaji University
Prof (Dr) Sanjay Jasola
Director General at Graphic Era-Deemed To Be University
Dr Durgaprasad Gangodhkar
Dean, International Affairs and Professor at Graphic Era (Deemed to be University)