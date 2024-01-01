Case Study
Taipei Medical University encourages interdisciplinary learning for healthcare professionals via Coursera
Taipei Medical University (TMU) is a top private university in Taiwan and a leader in medical education for more than half a century. To encourage self-directed, interdisciplinary student learning, TMU launched its College of Interdisciplinary Studies (iCollege) and partnered with Coursera to offer a diverse range of content that encourages critical thinking, language, and soft skills with certifications from Coursera’s world-class university partners, including Yale, Stanford, and Duke, among others.
TMU now offers upwards of 300 Coursera courses for general education, interdisciplinary studies, and health professional education. Roughly 95 percent of TMU students prefer Coursera to other e-learning platforms, and that enthusiasm has only grown, with students driving a 50 percent increase in demand for Coursera. In less than two years, course completions have increased from 52.6% to 78.2%.
By offering Coursera to its students, TMU has seen:
- 95% of TMU students prefer Coursera to other e-learning platforms
- 50% increase in demand for Coursera
- 78.2% course completion rate
Read the full case study to learn more.