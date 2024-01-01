Coursera for Campus
Coursera E-books & Reports

Browse through the collection of Coursera e-books and course materials to discover the best campus practices, expand your curriculum, and enhance your students learning experience.

Descubre el Futuro de las Micro-Credenciales en América Latina y el Caribe

E-book

CampusTalks Insights: How William Woods University Is Preparing Its Students for Work

Article

BC-2245 C4C - CDE Digital Transformation Issue Brief Resource Tile

E-book

Shaping Tomorrow’s Campus: The Impact of Digital Transformation on Higher Ed

CampusTalks Insights: WGU's Journey to Job-Ready Graduates and Micro-Credentials

Article

BC-2073-ECTS GTM Promo Assets Resource Tile 312x176

One-pager

Complement your curriculum with ECTS-recommended industry micro-credentials

CampusTalks Insights: Boise State Empowers Students with Industry Credentials

Article

jsr-2024-tile

Report

The Job Skills of 2024 Report

Micro-Credentials in Business Education: Global Perspectives at the AACSB Deans Conference

Article

the-professional-certificates-playbook

E-book

Career academy at a glance

Datasheet

advancing higher education

E-book

campus-skills-report-2022

Report

Campus Skills Report