E-book
Advancing Higher Education: Connecting Curriculum to Careers
Strengthen student employability with for-credit online learning
Amidst the evolving learning landscape, Indian universities are looking at blended learning solutions to target improvements across several areas—to elevate the quality of education, modernize curriculum, and make learning job-relevant.
"The recent UGC guidelines that permit up to 40% of the curriculum to be sourced online is fundamentally revolutionary and very much needed." - Dr. R.S. Bawa, Pro-Chancellor of Chandigarh University
This e-book offers valuable insights into the future of higher education and employability, as institutes strive to align education with job-relevant learning and industry demands. Find out what key decision makers like Dr. R.S. Bawa (Pro-chancellor, Chandigarh University), Dr. Sachin Gupta (Chancellor, Sanskriti University), and Dr. Syed (Pro-Chancellor, Integral University) think about these changes.
Key highlights from the e-book:
- Widespread adoption of digital learning and changing regulations will escalate multidisciplinary learning according to the National Education Policy (NEP).
- Industry alignment with universities enhances employability; 96% of students in India believe industry micro-credentials help secure jobs.
- Blended and standalone credit learning programs allow universities to introduce multidisciplinary skills without additional investment.
Through this e-book, discover how your institution can modernize your curriculum and prepare students for a successful future.