Report
Advancing Higher Education in Asia with Industry Micro-Credentials and Blended Learning
Improve graduate employability with industry-relevant skills
By 2027, rapid advances in technology, digitalisation, data and AI are projected to create up to 69 million new jobs while displacing 83 million existing ones (WEF Future of Jobs Report 2023).
In Asia’s rapidly developing digital economy, employable graduates will need to know, and validate their knowledge of, industry-relevant skills. Given the skills gaps, many employers in Asia are already relying on skills-based hiring, which points to the power of industry micro-credentials – such as Professional Certificates from leading experts like Google, Meta and IBM – in connecting students to careers.
In the report Advancing Higher Education in Asia with Industry Micro-Credentials and Blended Learning from Coursera and Times Higher Education (THE), you can explore how:
- Micro-credentials are important for students to stand out in a competitive environment
- Embedding micro-credentials in your university's curriculum can improve student employability outcomes
- Blended learning can play a role in the digital skills ecosystem
In researching this report, Coursera and THE interviewed 500 students and 68 university leaders to gain insights into Asian perspectives on industry micro-credentials (enabled by blended learning methods) and their potential for skills mastery and better connecting graduates to jobs.