Case Study

Create blended curricula to drive industry-relevant learning

For nearly 20 years, Covenant University has put entrepreneurship at the heart of its philosophy and teachings. The Nigerian university recently created the first blended curriculum in Africa – an achievement made even more significant following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Covenant University partnered with Coursera to achieve three goals:

  • Close critical skills gaps to drive economic prosperity in Nigeria and beyond
  • Enrich curriculum with international knowledge and perspective
  • Strengthen global reputation as a pioneer among African higher education institutions

Read the case study to learn how Covenant University strengthened its reputation as a pacesetter in African higher education.

