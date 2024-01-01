Case Study
Create blended curricula to drive industry-relevant learning
For nearly 20 years, Covenant University has put entrepreneurship at the heart of its philosophy and teachings. The Nigerian university recently created the first blended curriculum in Africa – an achievement made even more significant following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Covenant University partnered with Coursera to achieve three goals:
- Close critical skills gaps to drive economic prosperity in Nigeria and beyond
- Enrich curriculum with international knowledge and perspective
- Strengthen global reputation as a pioneer among African higher education institutions
Read the case study to learn how Covenant University strengthened its reputation as a pacesetter in African higher education.