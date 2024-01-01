Coursera for Campus
E-book

Curriculum Mapping for Student Employability

Leveraging Coursera’s curation insights, the Curriculum Mapping for Student Employability eBook introduces six curated curriculum maps that demonstrate how to supplement popular on-campus programs with online learning, in order to better equip students with job-relevant skills. Download the eBook to:

  • Integrate online content into your curriculum to achieve blended learning
  • Receive content recommendations that address emerging skill needs in the workforce
  • Ensure your university is able to offer a curriculum that prepares students for jobs upon graduation

