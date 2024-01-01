e-book
Education for Employability
Education for Employability, a report from Coursera and Amazon Web Services, explores ways universities and colleges can equip students in technical majors with the skills and career resources needed to thrive in a post-COVID economy.
- Find out the 4 ways to prepare students for the digitally advanced workforce
- Understand technical and human skills needed for career success
- Discover how universities like Johnson C. Smith and Manipal have prepared their students