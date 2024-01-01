e-book
Global Skills Report: Middle East & North Africa
The disruption of pandemic job losses and accelerated automation has impacted workers and students across the world. In this critical moment, leaders in government, business, and higher education have a unique opportunity to transform the current and future workforce for resilient economic growth by gaining an understanding of the skills that drive sustainable employment.
In the Global Skills Report, we tap into insights from across Coursera’s learner ecosystem to reveal new pathways to opportunity for displaced workers, recent graduates, and learners wanting to advance their careers.
Download the data report to:
- Find out how your country ranks in specific competencies.
- Discover trending skills in your region across business, technology, and data science.
- Get insights into the relationship between today’s essential skills and the jobs of the future.
Get the Global Skills Report to transform your workforce with the latest comprehensive skills data for your region.