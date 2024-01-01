Case Study
Manipal Academy of Higher Education
Coursera partnered with India’s Manipal Academy of Higher Education to develop a learning program with three objectives:
- To provide learning across different disciplines to over 20,000 students studying at various institutes under MAHE Manipal
- To provide an opportunity for faculty members to up-skill and re-skill across various domains
- To provide for-credit learning at different schools and colleges
Watch the case study video to learn more about how MAHE is enabling a multi-disciplinary learning environment for students to keep up with the latest skills.