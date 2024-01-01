E-book
The Unbounded University
The Unbounded University: Unlocking Opportunities through Online Learning presents actionable recommendations on how universities can use online learning to help bridge the employability gap, implement blended learning, and support lifelong learning for their students and faculty.
Download the report to:
- Identify gaps between the current skills proficiency of university students and the skills proficiency they’ll need to succeed in their intended careers
- Find out why the rapid pace of decay in digital skills suggests that universities should consider broadening access to lifelong learning opportunities
- Get insights that can help university leaders develop blended curricula that teach in-demand career skills