E-book
Institutional Decision-Makers’ Perspectives on Non-Degree Credentials
Description
The relationship between career outcomes and non-degree credentials is increasingly top-of-mind for college and university leaders. This report surveys UPCEA member institutions and conducts a close analysis of their alternative credential offerings, including non-degree programs, industry microcredentials, and digital certificates.
Get the full report to explore the concrete ways in which universities are empowering their students to secure jobs, including:
- attitudes and progress toward outcomes-based education,
- development and implementation of alternative credentials and
- alignment of alternative offerings with institutional goals and strategy