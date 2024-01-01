Coursera for Campus
Roundtable

Navigating the Future of Higher Education: An Executive Roundtable

Join this exclusive roundtable of academic leaders, hosted by Coursera’s CEO Jeff Maggioncalda. Engage in a timely discussion on the emerging trends and challenges in higher education. We'll deliberate on pivotal questions such as:

  • How can we bridge the gap between employer needs and graduate skills effectively?
  • What role should micro-credentials play in a student's academic journey?
  • How is AI redefining the learning landscape and what ethical considerations should guide its use?

This event is by invite only, and spots are limited. Secure your spot now.

Event Details:

Format: Live

Duration: 60 minutes

Date & Time: April 12, 10am PT/1pm ET

Speaker

Jeff Maggioncalda

CEO of Coursera

