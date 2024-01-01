Webinar
How Your Institution Can Connect Learning to Career Outcomes
Recent research from Coursera and market research firm Dynata revealed that 89% of students believe a professional certificate will help them stand out to employers, and employers are, on average, 76% more likely to hire a candidate with a professional certificate than one without. The e-book, From Higher Education to Employment: How Your University Can Connect Learning to Career Outcomes outlines findings from 3,600 students and employers across eight countries around the world.
Dive deeper into this research and explore the implications for your own institution with Michelle Weise, author of Long-Life Learning: Preparing for Jobs that Don’t Even Exist Yet and Brittany Murchison, Director of Product Marketing at Coursera for Campus.
Watch this recorded session to hear from Michelle and Brittany on:
- The connection between employability and enrollment
- Opportunities to connect classroom learning to career outcomes at your institution
- Factors influencing student and employer perceptions of non-degree credentials
Event Details:
On-demand Webinar
Duration: 1 hour
Speakers
Dr. Michelle R. Weise
The author of Long-Life Learning: Preparing for Jobs that Don’t Even Exist Yet.
Brittany Murchison
Director of Product Marketing at Coursera