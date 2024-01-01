Webinar
Coursera Campus Skills Report 2022
Student Skill Trends and Insights to Strengthen Job Outcomes
The dramatic acceleration of technological advances worldwide is changing the nature of jobs and the skills required to do them. By understanding learner skill proficiencies, skill trends, and career pathways, education leaders will be well-positioned to bridge key skills gaps within their curricula.
Watch this on-demand webinar as New York Times bestselling author Jeff Selingo, Coursera’s Skills Transformation Lead Nicole Amaral and Data Scientist Eric Karsten, explore skill trends among student learners worldwide. Drawing on data from Coursera’s 3.8 million registered learners, the session will help educators:
- Understand student preparedness for emerging jobs
- Learn which skills are trending and the regional insights that shape those preferences
- Build strategies for updating curricula to drive student job outcomes
- Explore how skill development can support enrollment initiatives and higher return on investment for institutions
Event Details: On-demand webinar
Speakers
Jeff Selingo
Professor of Practice at Arizona State University
Nicole Amaral
Senior Skills Transformation Consultant at Coursera
Eric Karsten
Data Science Manager at Coursera
Jeff Selingo has written about higher education for more than two decades and is a New York Times bestselling author of three books. His latest book, Who Gets In & Why: A Year Inside College Admissions, was published in September 2020 and was named among the 100 Notable Books of the year by the New York Times. A regular contributor to The Atlantic, Jeff is a special advisor for innovation and professor of practice at Arizona State University. He also writes a bi-weekly newsletter on all things higher ed called Next, and co-hosts the podcast, FutureU. He lives in Washington, DC with his family.
Nicole Amaral is the Skills Transformation Lead at global online learning platform Coursera where she advises academic institutions, businesses, and governments on skills development strategies and solutions aligned with the future of work. In the past, Nicole worked for the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank where she collaborated with government, NGOs, and universities across Latin America on projects and research focused on workforce development, education, and skills development more broadly. Nicole has a B.A. and M.A. from Georgetown University.
Eric Karsten is a Data Scientist at Coursera. He works within the Insights and Research vertical, partnering with external university and NGO researchers to use Coursera’s data to answer valuable questions for the world. He also works with the Content Strategy team to forecast skills trends and content demand using signals from the Coursera platform. Eric’s work has been included in publications from the World Economic Forum. He holds an MA in Economics and a BA in mathematics, both from the University of Chicago.