Webinar

Advancing Higher Education with Industry Micro-Credentials

Webinar with Dr. Marni Baker Stein

Prospective students around the globe are increasingly driven by career outcomes when selecting a college or university. This trend is reflected in Coursera’s latest research report, Advancing Higher Education with Industry Micro-Credentials.

Industry micro-credentials are now fast emerging as a solution for delivering career outcomes, driving enrollment growth, and improving retention.

In this webinar, Scott Shireman, Global Head of Coursera for Campus, and special guest Dr. Marni Baker-Stein, Chief Content Officer at Coursera (formerly Chief Academic Officer and Provost at Western Governors University), provide actionable, data-driven insights on how you can integrate highly reputable industry micro-credentials such as Professional Certificates to:

  • Supplement existing curricula with skills-based learning
  • Attract and retain students
  • Use Career Academy from Coursera to meet the rising demand for skills training

Event Details: Format: On-demand webinar

Speakers

Dr. Marni Baker Stein

Chief Content Officer at Coursera

Scott Shireman

Global Head of Coursera for Campus

