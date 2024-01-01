Webinar
Advancing Higher Education with Industry Micro-Credentials
Webinar with Dr. Marni Baker Stein
Prospective students around the globe are increasingly driven by career outcomes when selecting a college or university. This trend is reflected in Coursera’s latest research report, Advancing Higher Education with Industry Micro-Credentials.
Industry micro-credentials are now fast emerging as a solution for delivering career outcomes, driving enrollment growth, and improving retention.
In this webinar, Scott Shireman, Global Head of Coursera for Campus, and special guest Dr. Marni Baker-Stein, Chief Content Officer at Coursera (formerly Chief Academic Officer and Provost at Western Governors University), provide actionable, data-driven insights on how you can integrate highly reputable industry micro-credentials such as Professional Certificates to:
- Supplement existing curricula with skills-based learning
- Attract and retain students
- Use Career Academy from Coursera to meet the rising demand for skills training
Event Details: Format: On-demand webinar
Speakers
Dr. Marni Baker Stein
Chief Content Officer at Coursera
Scott Shireman
Global Head of Coursera for Campus