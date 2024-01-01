On-demand Webcast
Maximising student employability across Asia with industry microcredentials
Industry demands for job-ready graduates have changed. A global report from Coursera surveying over 5,000 students and employers highlights that industry micro-credentials are in demand with both these groups. In this webinar, we talk about how universities can innovate and accommodate these changing needs through the introduction of industry micro-credentials.
Speakers:
Gitanjali Goswami
Branded Content Manager
Prof. Ewe Hong Tat
President
Prof. Cheryl R. Peralta
Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs
Dr Aigerim Raimzhanova
Director for International Development, Career and Partnerships
Dr Yevgeniya Daineko
Vice-Rector for Science and International Affairs
Dr Nurgul Nalgozhina
Director of International Affairs