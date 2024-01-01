Webinar
Adapting to the New Normal: How Will AI Affect the Future of Higher Education in Asia?
Our recent webinar, held in collaboration with Times Higher Education (THE), brought together academic experts to explore the rapidly changing Asian educational landscape shaped by generative AI and tools like ChatGPT.
Watch the webinar to find out if AI can deliver on the promise of personalised and interactive learning at scale—a challenge that traditional higher education institutions have grappled with.
This engaging panel discussion offers guidance on navigating the challenges of AI integration in higher education institutions in Asia and also seeks to answer questions like:
- Can AI foster or hinder creativity and critical thinking in students?
- Does the use of AI lead to increased plagiarism or unethical practices?
- How can universities equip faculty with the necessary training to leverage AI and adopt new technologies?
- How can educational institutions collaborate with industry partners to bridge the skills gap?
Addressing the fear and anxiety related to this disruptive tech, Myrza Karimov, Head of the Co-operative Education Program at the University of Central Asia, insightfully stated, “ChatGPT is the future of education. We must encourage students, faculty, and university staff across all universities to embrace AI. The most important step is to equip them, especially faculty, with specialised training to become AI-proficient as we have done by collaborating with Coursera, thanks to support from the Minister of Education in Kyrgyzstan.”
Learn how you can empower your institute, faculty, and students to efficiently adapt to this new normal.
Speakers:
Dr. Glendora Tiu
Director of Academic Internship and Placement Office, National University, Manila
Dr. Miras Daulenov
President at Narxoz University, Kazakhstan
Myrza Karimov
Head of Co-operative Education Program at School of Arts and Sciences, University of Central Asia
Bibin Shivas
Director of Customer Success at Coursera
Alistair Lawrence
Head of Branded Content at Times Higher Education