Webinar
Advancing Higher Education: Curriculum to Careers
Gain insights from India's leading education experts in this engaging discussion on 'Advancing Higher Education: Curriculum to Careers' to dive deep into the ever-evolving shifts shaping the educational sphere. From the exponential growth of online education to the profound significance of industry microcredentials, this discussion explores transformative trends that are redefining the future of learning.
Speakers
Dr Sriharsha Reddy
Director at IMT Hyderabad
Vishal Khurma
Chief Executive Officer at Woxsen University
Vibhav GNV
Vice Chairman at Sree Dattha Institutions
Prashasti Rastogi
Director at Coursera