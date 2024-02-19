Webinar
Advancing Higher Education Curriculum to Careers
Unlock exclusive insights into the future of higher education in India from top university leaders
In today's world, it's essential to stay ahead in the education field due to rapid technological advancements. Our recent panel discussion, organised in collaboration with ET Education, brought together experts from academia to explore emerging trends in higher education and the transformative power of online learning in fostering lifelong learning. They shared valuable insights into developing competitive e-learning programs, creating a student-centered experience, enabling faculty, and tailoring education to excel in today's fast-paced industries.
Watch the webinar to discover the possibilities presented by current disruptions such as GenAI, the importance of students acquiring industry-relevant skills, and the role of educators in cultivating these skills. Gain insight into the evolving job market and the pressing need to adapt to these changes.
Speakers
Dr Deepank Garg
Vice Chancellor, SR University
Sri Ravichandran Rajagopal
Vice Chairman, Sri Vishnu Educational Society
Shravan Goli
Chief Operating Officer, Coursera