Webinar

Advancing Higher Education Curriculum to Careers

Unlock exclusive insights into the future of higher education in India from top university leaders

In today's world, it's essential to stay ahead in the education field due to rapid technological advancements. Our recent panel discussion, organised in collaboration with ET Education, brought together experts from academia to explore emerging trends in higher education and the transformative power of online learning in fostering lifelong learning. They shared valuable insights into developing competitive e-learning programs, creating a student-centered experience, enabling faculty, and tailoring education to excel in today's fast-paced industries.

Watch the webinar to discover the possibilities presented by current disruptions such as GenAI, the importance of students acquiring industry-relevant skills, and the role of educators in cultivating these skills. Gain insight into the evolving job market and the pressing need to adapt to these changes.

Speakers

Dr Deepank Garg

Vice Chancellor, SR University

Sri Ravichandran Rajagopal

Vice Chairman, Sri Vishnu Educational Society

Shravan Goli

Chief Operating Officer, Coursera

