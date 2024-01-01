Webinar
AI in Higher Education: Impact & Opportunity
Learn how AI will reshape the way we design and deliver education in the future
With advancements in capabilities, AI is becoming a daily reality for university leaders to consider to maintain academic integrity, develop curricula and content, and provide ongoing student support.
Hosted by Maria Spies, Co-CEO at HolonIQ, this webinar tackles how AI is impacting higher education—the way students acquire knowledge, develop skills, and navigate the evolving job market.
Watch on-demand to learn about current trends affecting institutions globally and understand how leaders are using AI to deliver personalized learning at scale.