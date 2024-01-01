Webinar
Applying AI to Improve Courses, Teaching, and Learning
Hear from academic leaders on the power of AI to drive learning experiences
Expert on the future of learning and work Jeff Selingo partnered with Coursera to explore the approaches faculty can take to use AI to save time, enable deeper engagement with courses, and unveil new learning opportunities for students.
For this webinar, Jeff was joined by a panel of speakers, including:
- Andrew Maynard, Professor, School for the Future of Innovation in Society, Arizona State University
- Charles Isbell, Provost, University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Lilach Mollick, Director of Pedagogy, Wharton Interactive
- Benjamin Breen, Associate Professor of History, University of California-Santa Cruz
Watch the session on-demand to dive into both the theoretical and practical aspects of using AI to develop curricula and improve student learning.