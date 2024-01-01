Webinar
CampusTalks with Boise State University
Blue Turf Thinking: Boise State Empowers Students with Industry Credentials
In this session, Boise State University unpacks their approach to education, known as "Blue Turf Thinking,” highlighting how they provide students with a competitive edge in the job market by offering industry certificates for in-demand skills.
Learn how Boise State tackles questions about the value of industry certifications in relation to a traditional college education, and the unique benefits that Professional Certificates offer to both students and faculty.
Hear practical perspectives from Mark Woychick, Clinical Assistant Professor & Director as he joins Scott Shireman, Global Head of Coursera for Campus, to:
- Explore the value of industry certifications for acquiring practical, job-ready skills for both students and academic leaders.
- Gain strategies to maximize the benefits of high-quality content for learning and instruction.
- Learn how to build courses that enable students to earn micro-credentials in high-demand skills while gaining college credit.
Speakers:
Mark Woychick
Clinical Associate Professor & Director, Google Career Certificates at Boise State University
Scott Shireman
Global Head of Coursera for Campus
