Webinar
CampusTalks with Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas (UPC)
Fostering Lifelong Learning: Advancing for-credit online learning and a new digital marketplace
Known as an innovative institution, the Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas (UPC)—the Peruvian University of Applied Sciences—is one of the top-5 best universities in Peru (QS World University Ranking 2024). In this session, UPC shares how they’re building a culture of lifelong learning and optimizing outcomes by embracing online education.
UPC has partnered with Coursera for Campus to increase access to for-credit online courses, driving student employability and alumni skill development in high-growth fields.
You’ll gain invaluable insights from Dr. Edward Roekaert Embrechts, Rector of UPC, and Dr. Quentin McAndrew, Academic Strategist at Coursera, as they discuss:
- UPC's student success outcomes since adopting online learning
- Offering graduate students fully online, for-credit core courses that are supported by new teaching and learning tools
- The initial vision for UPC's digital marketplace for alumni
Event details:
Type: On-demand
Duration: 45 minutes
Language: English, with translated audio options available for Spanish and Portuguese in the audio settings of the embedded player
Speakers
Dr. Edward Roekaert Embrechts
Rector, Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas (UPC)
Dr. Quentin McAndrew
Academic Strategist at Coursera