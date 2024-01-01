Webinar
CampusTalks with Western Governors University
Meeting Employer Expectations: WGU's Journey to Job-Ready Graduates and Micro-Credentials
This session with Western Governors University (WGU) draws on the success of the recent launch of a digital marketing master’s degree program with embedded Google certificates. WGU showcases how academic institutions can adapt programs and instructional methods to meet employer expectations for job-ready skills.
Learn practical perspectives from Sandra Sjoberg, Associate Dean & Director, Marketing & Innovation, College of Business, as she joins Scott Shireman, Global Head of Coursera for Campus, to explore:
- Strategies for incorporating in-demand skills into curriculum and degree programs
- Considerations and potential challenges of designing degree programs with embedded micro-credentials
- The power of experiential learning in fostering real-world capabilities and readiness among students
- Collaborating with industry leaders and online learning providers to identify resource gaps and add micro-credentials across domains
Speakers:
Dr. Sandra Sjoberg
Associate Dean at Western Governors University
Scott Shireman
Global Head of Coursera for Campus
