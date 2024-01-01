Coursera for Campus
CampusTalks with Western Governors University

Meeting Employer Expectations: WGU's Journey to Job-Ready Graduates and Micro-Credentials

This session with Western Governors University (WGU) draws on the success of the recent launch of a digital marketing master’s degree program with embedded Google certificates. WGU showcases how academic institutions can adapt programs and instructional methods to meet employer expectations for job-ready skills.

Learn practical perspectives from Sandra Sjoberg, Associate Dean & Director, Marketing & Innovation, College of Business, as she joins Scott Shireman, Global Head of Coursera for Campus, to explore:

  • Strategies for incorporating in-demand skills into curriculum and degree programs
  • Considerations and potential challenges of designing degree programs with embedded micro-credentials
  • The power of experiential learning in fostering real-world capabilities and readiness among students
  • Collaborating with industry leaders and online learning providers to identify resource gaps and add micro-credentials across domains

Speakers:

Dr. Sandra Sjoberg

Associate Dean at Western Governors University

Scott Shireman

Global Head of Coursera for Campus

