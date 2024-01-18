Webinar
CampusTalks with XLRI: Learning Beyond Curriculum
XLRI empowers students with career-focused online learning
In this session, XLRI delved into how it’s embracing online education to cultivate lifelong learning and achieve successful outcomes.
Watch the video to get practical perspective from Sebastian George, S J, Director, XLRI as he joined Bibin Shivas, Director of Customer Success (Asia-Pacific) , Coursera to explore how to:
- Transition beyond traditional instruction to online learning to help students stay ahead of the curve and boost their employability
- Empower students with in-demand skills and accelerate industry-focused learning.
- Find ways of incorporating practical learning and competency evaluations into courses.
Event details
Event format: On-demand webinar
Speakers
Sebastian George, S J
Director at XLRI, Delhi-NCR
Bibin Shivas
Director of Customer Success at Coursera