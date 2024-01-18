Coursera for Campus
Webinar

CampusTalks with XLRI: Learning Beyond Curriculum

XLRI empowers students with career-focused online learning

In this session, XLRI delved into how it’s embracing online education to cultivate lifelong learning and achieve successful outcomes.

Watch the video to get practical perspective from Sebastian George, S J, Director, XLRI as he joined Bibin Shivas, Director of Customer Success (Asia-Pacific) , Coursera to explore how to:

  • Transition beyond traditional instruction to online learning to help students stay ahead of the curve and boost their employability
  • Empower students with in-demand skills and accelerate industry-focused learning.
  • Find ways of incorporating practical learning and competency evaluations into courses.

Event details

Event format: On-demand webinar

Speakers

Sebastian George, S J

Director at XLRI, Delhi-NCR

Bibin Shivas

Director of Customer Success at Coursera

