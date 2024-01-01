Webinar
Future of Higher Education: Impact of Generative AI on Skills and Jobs
Held in collaboration between Coursera for Campus and India Didactics Association (IDA), this recent webinar explores how ChatGPT/generative AI can revolutionize higher education. Can AI offer personalized, interactive learning at scale – a feat unachieved by traditional higher education institutions?
Watch the webinar to gain insights from decision-makers at leading universities as they examine AI's impact on students' creativity, critical thinking, and the potential rise in plagiarism and unethical behavior. Find out why training faculty to use AI effectively is crucial for every institute.
Speakers:
Dr. V.R.Raghuveer
Director at Kumaraguru School of Innovation
Prof. (Dr.) Keshav N. Nandurkar
Director & Principal at K K Wagh Institute of Engineering Education
Prof. Bharat Agarwal
President of Vishwakarma University
Raghav Gupta
Managing Director, Asia Pacific at Coursera
Mr Ashish MIttal
CHRO at Sreenidhi Group
Aditya Gupta
CEO at India Didactics Association