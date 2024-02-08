Webinar
Discover how Asian institutions are preparing students for thriving careers
Coursera for Campus, in collaboration with Times Higher Education, organized a virtual panel discussion that gathered experts from academia to explore strategies for aligning curricula with industry demands to prepare students for their careers.
In a rapidly evolving Asian landscape where skill gaps are a prime concern, university leaders face the challenge of aligning educational strategies swiftly and efficiently.
This session offers an in-depth understanding of these challenges, offers strategies to address them, as well as measures to assess the impact of a job-aligned curriculum.
Watch the video to discover insights on how you can shape an education system that equips students with job-relevant skills for a swiftly transforming industry.
Speakers
Prof. Widodo
Rector, Universitas Brawijaya
Prof. Dr. Abhimanyu Veerakumarasivam
Provost, Sunway University
Dr. Bui Pham
Vice-President, Van Lang University
Eklavya Bhave
Enterprise Sales Head-Asia, Coursera