Campus Skills Report

See which skills students need to build successful careers.

Skill Trends Globally

Learn how to close common curricular gaps to help students thrive in five emerging job roles, including Data Analyst, Data Scientist, Machine Learning Engineer, Marketing Specialist, and Software Engineer.

Skill Trends by Country

See how economic trends are influencing learning patterns for nine countries.

Learn which skills students in India are developing to drive the digital economy, what students in Turkey are learning to expand the services industry, why business skills are a top focus for students in Mexico, and more.

Skill-to-Job Pathways

Explore pathways between the skills students are learning across 10 academic disciplines and the jobs they’re interested in.

See which human skills that engineering students are developing to complement technical training, how health sciences students are preparing for in-demand data science roles, and which skills education students are pursuing as they explore jobs outside of teaching.

