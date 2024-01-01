Join workforce development leaders from around the world
Leaders from more than 100 countries and 30 US states partner with Coursera to upskill and reskill their citizen workforce.
- Ministries of labor and education
National and regional programs to reduce unemployment and meet industry skill needs
- Ministries of digital transformation, communications, and IT
Technology and IT-focused programs targeting in-demand jobs in the digital economy
- US states
Programs for developing a highly skilled workforce at state and regional levels
- US cities
City and local job-readiness programs to prepare citizens for successful employment
- Nonprofits and foundations
Skill development programs for underrepresented individuals and groups, including youth and women
World-Class Training
Help citizens develop in-demand skills
Provide access to job-relevant training and credentials from 325+ leading universities and companies
Skilled for success
This is about giving Louisianians the opportunity to learn new, marketable skills to advance in their current job or get the career they’ve always wanted.
Hands-on Learning
Enable citizens to learn skills by doing
Give learners access to thousands of projects that feature step-by-step expert guidance so they can gain firsthand knowledge of key skills. Design your own hands-on projects tailored to local industry needs and delivered in the local language.
Modern learning for a changing workforce
The future of training and skills-building is moving toward asynchronous, on-demand learning. Among other benefits gained and lessons learned, our partnership with Coursera showed us many ways in which our public workforce system and partners have work to do in order to adapt to and embrace these changes.
Actionable Insights
Identify and close your workforce skill gaps
Identify skills gaps with skills-based assessments. Recommend relevant training and easily track learner progress. Build competitive intelligence by understanding how your citizens’ skills compare against those of more than 150 countries.
Success readiness
Coursera helps us develop the skills people need to build a bright future and become highly competitive in the global market.