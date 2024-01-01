Coursera for Government
Why Coursera
Solutions
Resources
For Teams
Contact Sales

Develop a skilled citizen workforce

Equip your citizens with in-demand skills and reduce unemployment, support local industry, and drive economic growth.

Contact Sales
1
new job is created for every 30 people trained online
27%
average increase in job placement after using Coursera

Join workforce development leaders from around the world

Leaders from more than 100 countries and 30 US states partner with Coursera to upskill and reskill their citizen workforce.

  • Ministries of labor and education

    National and regional programs to reduce unemployment and meet industry skill needs

  • Ministries of digital transformation, communications, and IT

    Technology and IT-focused programs targeting in-demand jobs in the digital economy

  • US states

    Programs for developing a highly skilled workforce at state and regional levels

  • US cities

    City and local job-readiness programs to prepare citizens for successful employment

  • Nonprofits and foundations

    Skill development programs for underrepresented individuals and groups, including youth and women

Sign up with Coursera
  • California State Library
  • Chicago Connected
  • CINDE Costa Rica
  • K-MOOC
  • Misk Foundation
  • National Transformation Initiative
  • New York State
  • Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development
  • WorkSource Seattle-King County

Career Academy

Prepare your workforce for in-demand, entry-level jobs

Offer your learners Professional Certificates from the world’s leading companies, including Google, Meta, IBM, and more. No prior experience or college degree required to enroll.

More about Career Academy
Man working at desk

World-Class Training

Help citizens develop in-demand skills

Provide access to job-relevant training and credentials from 325+ leading universities and companies

Skilled for success

This is about giving Louisianians the opportunity to learn new, marketable skills to advance in their current job or get the career they’ve always wanted.

Louisiana Workforce Commission
Ava C.
Secretary, Louisiana Workforce Commission
Coursera for Government Partners

Hands-on Learning

Enable citizens to learn skills by doing

Give learners access to thousands of projects that feature step-by-step expert guidance so they can gain firsthand knowledge of key skills. Design your own hands-on projects tailored to local industry needs and delivered in the local language.

Modern learning for a changing workforce

The future of training and skills-building is moving toward asynchronous, on-demand learning. Among other benefits gained and lessons learned, our partnership with Coursera showed us many ways in which our public workforce system and partners have work to do in order to adapt to and embrace these changes.

Minnesota Governor’s Workforce Development Board
Ben B.
Director of Minnesota Governor’s Workforce Development Board
Solve problems with  step-by-step online learning

Actionable Insights

Identify and close your workforce skill gaps

Identify skills gaps with skills-based assessments. Recommend relevant training and easily track learner progress. Build competitive intelligence by understanding how your citizens’ skills compare against those of more than 150 countries.

Success readiness

Coursera helps us develop the skills people need to build a bright future and become highly competitive in the global market.

CINDE Costa Rica
Paola B.
Lead, Strategic Projects for Investment Climate
Illustration of Coursera’s Skills Dashboard

Join forces with Coursera for Government

Let’s work together to prepare your citizens for in-demand jobs

Contact Sales