E-book
Driving Data Literacy in the Public Sector
As digital transformation initiatives develop, so too does the demand for skilled workers who can manage, interpret, and communicate data. Because state-of-the-art governance is achievable only through the ability to think and act with data, it’s essential that public sector leaders drive data literacy across diverse departments and functions.
In this e-book, you’ll discover:
- Why data literacy is vital for improving government services
- How to launch, support, and show the ROI of a data literacy skills development program
- How Coursera can help support data literacy skills development within your organization
Driving Data Literacy in the Public Sector is an ideal resource as you continue to develop programs and initiatives that promote data literacy through skills-based learning.