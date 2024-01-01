Coursera for Government
Upskill and reskill your government talent

Develop skilled professionals and improve service delivery with world-class training from leading universities and companies.

71%
of learners report career benefits from using Coursera
Source: Coursera Impact Report 2021

Join public sector leaders from around the world

Government and nonprofit leaders from more than 100 countries partner with Coursera to upskill and reskill their public officials.

  • Public Service Academies

    Abu Dhabi School of Government

  • Education

    National Center for e-Learning

  • Central Banks and Public Investment Funds

    Central Bank of Brazil

  • Digital Transformation

    Guyana Office of the Prime Minister

  • U.S. Defense and Intelligence

    Defense Acquisition University

  • U.S. Civilian

    U.S. Census Bureau

World-Class Training

Empower your learners with training from 325+ leading universities and companies

Recommend on-demand courses, short videos, and Professional Certificates to help public sector officials upskill in their current roles or reskill for new positions. Content is available in over 10 different languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Arabic.

Coursera for Government Partners

In-Demand Skills

Support professional development and increase organizational impact

Pinpoint relevant skills for learners based on an organization’s most critical skill needs. Close skill gaps by assessing proficiency and then recommending targeted learning content.

Illustration of the Coursera skills-first platform

Hands-on learning

Enable your public workforce with applied learning

Give learners access to thousands of practical assessments and projects with step-by-step expert guidance to gain firsthand knowledge of key skills. Design your own hands-on projects tailored to your organization’s unique needs and delivered in the local language.

Learn about Guided Projects

Team up for excellence

Through its partnership with Coursera, DAU can quickly connect workforce members with best-in-class online content from leading educational providers.

Defense Acquisition University (DAU)
David P.
Dir. of the Defense Acquisition University (DAU) Eng. and Tech. Center
Solve problems with  step-by-step online learning

Actionable Insights

Track, measure, and benchmark learning

Identify your skills gaps with skills-based assessments. Track skills development over time based on actual learner performance. Then benchmark your employees’ skills against those of more than 150 countries to measure the effectiveness of your workforce.

Learn about Skills Dashboard

Increased skills depth

Skills mapping is an essential piece of our remit to enhance the capabilities of Abu Dhabi government employees, and ensure they are prepared to navigate evolving market conditions. We seek to develop both the technical and behavioral skills of our learners to build the next generation of leaders. Our blended in-person and online training strategy enables us to reach a large group of our stakeholders.

Abu Dhabi School of Government
Her Excellency Alia Abdulla Al Mazrouei
Former Director-General of Abu Dhabi School of Government
Illustration of Coursera’s Skills Dashboard

Choose a plan that fits your goals

Upskill at every level of your organization.

Team

For 5-125 Users

$399

per user/year

14-day refund guarantee

  • Access catalog of 6,755+ from top universities and companies
  • Co-branded experience with learner technical support
  • Skills platform for insights and analytics
  • Tools to manage program communications

Enterprise

For 125+ Users

Contact sales for pricing

  • Access catalog of 6,755+ from top universities and companies
  • Co-branded experience with learner technical support
  • Skills platform for insights and analytics
  • Tools to manage program communications
  • Dedicated customer success manager for consulting services
  • Single sign-on, API and partner integration