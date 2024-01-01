Coursera for Government
Why Coursera
Solutions
Resources
For Teams
Contact Sales

Case Study

CINDE attracts top companies to Costa Rica with a highly skilled workforce

CINDE, the Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency, helps attract leading businesses to Costa Rica. But those businesses need a skilled and stable workforce. CINDE works closely with multinationals to understand their needs, and designs skills development plans to help Costa Ricans build the skills they need for high-demand jobs.

Read the full case study to learn how the government of Costa Rica and CINDE partnered with Coursera to help more than 23,000 Costa Ricans build job-ready skills and develop a culture of lifelong learning.

View case study

View case study in Spanish

CINDE case study