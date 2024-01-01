Coursera for Government
Case Study

Minnesota DEED helps residents prepare for in-demand jobs with accessible online learning

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) helps unemployed and displaced workers upskill and reskill for in-demand jobs. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, DEED partnered with Coursera to deliver free, online learning programs to more than 10,000 Minnesotans.

Read the full case study to learn more about how DEED transformed its workforce development programs with Coursera.

