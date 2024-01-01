Case Study
PSDF prepares the next generation of digital entrepreneurs with Coursera
PSDF (Punjab Skills Development Fund) is the largest skills development fund in Pakistan, assisting youth across the country – including those in poor and underserved districts – to build skills for the future. PSDF wanted to arm young people with the right technical and professional skills to help set themselves apart in a crowded, global market and earn a living online.
PSDF selected Coursera to help address three challenges:
- Help Pakistani youth build careers as e-lancers and digital entrepreneurs
- Provide accessible online training in high-demand digital skills
- Offer support to help online learners complete training programs
