PSDF prepares the next generation of digital entrepreneurs with Coursera

PSDF (Punjab Skills Development Fund) is the largest skills development fund in Pakistan, assisting youth across the country – including those in poor and underserved districts – to build skills for the future. PSDF wanted to arm young people with the right technical and professional skills to help set themselves apart in a crowded, global market and earn a living online.

PSDF selected Coursera to help address three challenges:

  • Help Pakistani youth build careers as e-lancers and digital entrepreneurs
  • Provide accessible online training in high-demand digital skills
  • Offer support to help online learners complete training programs
  • Read the case study to learn how PSDF is preparing the next generation of digital entrepreneurs with Coursera.
