Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Partners with Coursera to Reduce Unemployment at Scale

Starting in 2020, Coursera for Government and the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development partnered to achieve employability at scale by ensuring that Tennesseans were given access to the learning they need to start their skills journeys and accelerate their careers.

Hear success stories from learners in Tennessee themselves, as this partnership has given individuals the opportunity to grow, and for communities to thrive.