E-books & Reports
How to Drive Organizational Success with Generative AI Skills Training
Article
Generative AI Insights from Dr. Jules White of Vanderbilt University
Playbook
Unlocking Productivity: The Business Leader’s Playbook to Generative AI Skills Training
Article
Introducing the Business Leader’s Playbook to Generative AI Skills Training
Report
The Job Skills of 2024 Report
Guide
Online Training Provider Guide for HR Leaders
Datasheet
Career Academy at a Glance
Datasheet
Employee Upskilling One-Pager
E-book
Advancing Higher Education with Industry Micro-Credentials
E-book
Building Digital Skills in the Public Sector Workforce
Report
Women and Skills 2021
E-book