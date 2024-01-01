e-book
Evolving Higher Education: Unlocking Skill Development Through Online Learning
Evolving Higher Education: Unlocking Skill Development Through Online Learning presents actionable recommendations on how colleges and universities can use online learning to help bridge the employability gap, implement blended learning, and support lifelong learning for their students and faculty.
Download the report to:
- Identify gaps between the current skills proficiency of students and the skills proficiency they’ll need to succeed in their intended careers
- Find out why the rapid pace of decay in digital skills suggests that colleges and universities should consider broadening access to lifelong learning opportunities
Get insights that can help college and university leaders develop blended curricula that teach in-demand career skills