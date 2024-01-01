Report
Women and Skills Report
Download Coursera’s first-ever Women and Skills Report, which examines the pandemic’s impact on skills trends among women and how online learning is helping them prepare for the future.
The Women and Skills Report shows that the increased participation rates among women observed in 2020 have sustained in 2021. Among the key global findings:
- 50% of new learners are women in 2021 compared to 45% in 2019
- 48% of women are using mobile learning in 2021
- 45% of overall enrollments are from women in 2021 compared to 38% in 2019