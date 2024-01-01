E-book
Top 6 Considerations for Governments Selecting an Online Training Provider
As innovation and disruptive technologies are changing the skills that workers need today, government leaders are tasked with equipping their workforce with in-demand skills and at a rapid pace.
Instead of creating a workforce development program from the ground up, partnering with an online training provider can help governments meet skills needs quicker. But what questions should be asked when selecting a provider?
With this checklist, you’ll be able to:
- Learn what qualities to look for when selecting an online training and skills development partner
- Ensure that your online training can sustainably deliver skills acquisition and measurement
- Understand how to deliver and execute comprehensive skills development programs for your workforce at scale