Coursera for Government
Why Coursera
Solutions
Resources
For Teams
Contact Sales

E-book

The Impact of Labor Market Trends on Skill Development in the United States

Using Coursera data and third-party research, The Impact of Labor Market Trends on Skill Development in the United States eBook offers an overview of United States labor market trends that are impacting high-growth industries and the jobs and skills they require. Get the eBook to:

  • Find out how governments can enable more diverse pathways into the workforce and energize their economies
  • Discover the top industries in the United States undergoing digital transformation
  • Determine which tech and data skills underpin emerging roles in the United State

Loading...