E-book
The Impact of Labor Market Trends on Skill Development in the United States
Using Coursera data and third-party research, The Impact of Labor Market Trends on Skill Development in the United States eBook offers an overview of United States labor market trends that are impacting high-growth industries and the jobs and skills they require. Get the eBook to:
- Find out how governments can enable more diverse pathways into the workforce and energize their economies
- Discover the top industries in the United States undergoing digital transformation
- Determine which tech and data skills underpin emerging roles in the United State