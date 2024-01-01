Webinar
Close Talent Gaps with Skills-Based Hiring and Training
Learn how agencies can develop and deploy training at scale.
Skills-based hiring—especially for digital skills—is on the rise. In fact, 81% of employers now think they should look at skills rather than degrees when hiring.
This trend is in line with findings from recent studies, which reveal that skills-first hiring criteria is a better predictor of job performance than educational background or work experience. As a result, both private industry and the public sector are rethinking their hiring approach as they work to attract and retain talent.
Stream this practical discussion moderated by William Rials, Ph.D,. a Senior Fellow at the Center for Digital Government about how state and local governments can close talent gaps with skills-based hiring and training.
The session features insights from Jonathan Hasak, a leader of US Public Sector Partnerships at Coursera, Jon Rogers, Director of Strategic Workforce Planning for the Indiana Office of Technology, and Bret Walker, Assistant Director of Workforce Services with the City and County of Denver.