60%+
of HR professionals and employees value credentials based on learned skills over course completions
Source: Coursera User Research, April 2022
Close Skill Gaps
Train citizens and employees for in-demand skills
Develop essential talent using learning content for 100+ skills mapped to more than 50 critical roles.
Fast-track job-relevant training and close skill gaps with Coursera Academies, featuring the most relevant SkillSets in data and analytics, technology, and leadership.
Rapid Deployment
Offer job-based learning with ease
Drive efficient, job-aligned skills acquisition with SkillSets, recommendations of world-class content based on successful upskilling patterns of millions of learners around the world.
- Guide learners via SkillSets recommendations
- Offer learner tools for tracking progress to goals
- Configure SkillSets to the skills and proficiency levels your organization needs
- Brand custom SkillSets with your organization logo