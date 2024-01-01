E-book
Technical Skills Development in the Public Sector
Whether it’s filing taxes, applying for benefits, or accessing local services, citizens want seamless online experiences, and public sector organizations need technically skilled employees who can build these experiences.
However, without the big budgets and flexibility of private industry, government agencies can be at a disadvantage when trying to hire and retain experienced workers. Fortunately, digital upskilling and reskilling allows leaders to find and elevate existing employees with a strong sense of purpose, an interest in working in multi-disciplinary ways, and transferable skills to build upon.
