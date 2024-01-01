E-book
Mastering Human Leadership
Changing our workplaces with purpose and empathy
Read the e-book to understand:
- The top four skills of a human leader
- How to build a culture of trust, empathy, and respect
- How to inspire teams to achieve more than they ever thought possible
- How to create a workplace that is both productive and fulfilling
Loading...
Explore more resources
Report
Job Skills of 2024 Report
Discover the fastest-growing job skills for businesses, governments, and higher education institutions.
Report
Global Skills Report 2023
Benchmark talent and transform your workforce with skill development and career readiness insights drawn from 124M+ learners.
Let’s talk about making talent your advantage
Connect with our team to learn how you can prepare your business for rapid change.
Upskilling fewer than 125 employees? Get Coursera for Teams
Get Coursera for Teams