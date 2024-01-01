Coursera for Business
Why Coursera
Solutions
Resources
For Teams
Compare Plans
Contact Sales

Coursera Webinars

Find out more about digital transformation, leadership skills, and the future of work. Experience smart, engaging webinars from Coursera partners as well as researchers and data scientists on the Coursera team.

G GenAI Webinar resource tile 312x176-1

Webinar

Bridging the Generative AI Talent Gap

jsr 2024 webinar

Webinar

The Fastest-Growing Job Skills of 2024: A Discussion with Learning Leaders

ID 58697 Resource Tile 312x176

Webinar

Building Organisational Agility to Navigate Change: How to Thrive, Not Survive

ID57671 L D Report ResourceTile 316x180

Webinar

Unlocking the Value of L&D

PM Webinar Q3 C4B APAC Resource Tile (1) (1)

Webinar

Enhancing L&D with Generative AI: Pioneering the Future of Work

demo video

Demo video

Experience Coursera for Business: Demo Video

Building a Winning Workplace Culture

Webinar

Building a Winning Workplace Culture: Leadership Lessons

Building Enduring Skill Development into Programs

Webinar

Building Enduring Skill Development into Programs

Webinar Resources Card

Webinar

A look into Coursera for Business: Upskilling your Employees

Webinar Resources Card

Webinar

The future of leadership - Unlocking success in the digital revolution

state of global skills 2023

Webinar

The State of Global Skills 2023: a Discussion with Learning Leaders

The Science Behind How Your Employees Learn

Webinar

The Science Behind How Your Employees Learn